MHA directs CRPF to provide Z+ security cover to VP-elect CP Radhakrishnan

According to the sources, till now the instruction for the transition has been verbally communicated to the top CRPF brass by the MHA and a formal communication is expected anytime soon.

‘Z+’ is among the highest security categories provided to individuals facing significant threat perception and involves the deployment of over 55 armed personnel, along with escorts and support staff.

Commandos deployed under this category are not only trained in counter-terror tactics, but also skilled in close combat, evacuation drills and high-threat response, the sources said.

The sources also confirmed that the new arrangements are being aligned with the revised Blue Book norms: the comprehensive manual that governs security protocols for top constitutional authorities in the country.

As per the existing protocol, the Vice President gets Z+ cover from the security division of the Delhi Police, including three officers holding the rank of assistant commissioner as personal security officers.

The security protocol for the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister is based on guidelines detailed in the respective “Blue Book” issued by MHA under the Special Protection Group Act.