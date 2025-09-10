More Indian curriculum-based schools in UAE in offing: Union Education Ministry

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discussed the opening of more Indian curriculum-based schools in the UAE to meet the educational needs of the Indian diaspora with the Chairperson of the Department of Education and Knowledge, UAE, Sara Musallam.

Such schools could also facilitate two-way student exchanges right from the school level.

An official release from the Education Ministry said Pradhan launched the first overseas Atal Incubation Centre at the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi. He has also launched the B.Tech and Ph.D programs in Chemical Engineering and Energy & Sustainability at the institute.

Pradhan said the institute would evolve as a world-class institution and nurture global leaders in engineering, technology, energy, sustainability, AI and other futuristic areas.