One dead, 12 hospitalised after toxic gas leak at Gujarat Fluoro Chemical Company

AHMEDABAD: In an industrial mishap, a toxic gas leak at the Gujarat Fluoro Chemical Company (GFL) in Ranjitnagar, Ghoghamba taluka of Panchmahal district, Gujarat, left 12 workers hospitalised and claimed one life.

Initial reports of a “boiler blast” caused widespread panic, but authorities later confirmed that no explosion had occurred—only a sudden leak of hazardous gas.

The incident took place between 12:00 and 12:30 pm when R-32 gas, a refrigerant commonly used in air conditioners, escaped from a pipeline inside the plant. Workers quickly experienced nausea, dizziness, and vomiting.

The company’s in-house health team immediately administered antidotes and shifted them to hospitals in Halol, while five critically affected workers were later moved to Vadodara for specialised treatment. Despite the rapid response, one worker succumbed to the gas exposure.

District Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat, who rushed to the site to inspect the plant, dispelled rumours of a boiler explosion. “There was no explosion, as some messages are claiming. The incident was caused by an R-32 gas leak from a pipeline. This gas, commonly used in air conditioners, led to nausea and vomiting among some workers,” SP Dudhat said. He confirmed that 12 workers were hospitalised, with one fatality reported so far.