One dead, 12 hospitalised after toxic gas leak at Gujarat Fluoro Chemical Company

AHMEDABAD: In an industrial mishap, a toxic gas leak at the Gujarat Fluoro Chemical Company (GFL) in Ranjitnagar, Ghoghamba taluka of Panchmahal district, Gujarat, left 12 workers hospitalised and claimed one life.
Initial reports of a “boiler blast” caused widespread panic, but authorities later confirmed that no explosion had occurred—only a sudden leak of hazardous gas.
The incident took place between 12:00 and 12:30 pm when R-32 gas, a refrigerant commonly used in air conditioners, escaped from a pipeline inside the plant. Workers quickly experienced nausea, dizziness, and vomiting.
The company’s in-house health team immediately administered antidotes and shifted them to hospitals in Halol, while five critically affected workers were later moved to Vadodara for specialised treatment. Despite the rapid response, one worker succumbed to the gas exposure.
District Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat, who rushed to the site to inspect the plant, dispelled rumours of a boiler explosion. “There was no explosion, as some messages are claiming. The incident was caused by an R-32 gas leak from a pipeline. This gas, commonly used in air conditioners, led to nausea and vomiting among some workers,” SP Dudhat said. He confirmed that 12 workers were hospitalised, with one fatality reported so far.
“The affected workers were first treated at the company’s occupational health centre, where they were given an antidote, and then immediately referred to hospitals in Halol,” he added. Praising the company’s swift response, SP Dudhat noted that sprinklers and emergency procedures were activated promptly, bringing the leakage under control. “We are standing here without masks to assure the public there is no danger now, and no need to panic,” he emphasised.
Company officials corroborated this account. Anil Vijay Killari, Deputy Unit Head at GFL, said the leak was contained within 15–20 seconds but affected 10–12 workers.
“Our safety and environment teams are investigating the exact cause of the leak. As a precaution, the entire plant has been shut down. Villagers were informed immediately, and many of them came forward to help during the emergency,” Killari stated.
Local police and health department teams rushed to the scene as soon as the incident was reported. Villagers living near the plant were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Authorities are now awaiting a medical report to confirm the exact cause of death.
SP Dudhat said that a thorough investigation is underway to determine how the R-32 gas escaped the pipeline and to ensure such an incident does not occur again.
This incident has reignited concerns over industrial safety protocols in Gujarat, especially in plants handling hazardous chemicals, raising urgent questions about preventive measures and rapid response mechanisms.