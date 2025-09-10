Patna to host two-day National Conference on holistic development of districts

NEW DELHI: A two-day National Conference on the theme "Holistic Development of Districts" is set to commence on Thursday in Patna, Bihar, with the participation of hundreds of delegates from across the country.

Organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Government of Bihar, the conference will be inaugurated jointly by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar. They will also deliver the inaugural address.

According to an official statement issued in Delhi by the hosting department, the conference will showcase governance models that have received recognition under the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

Senior IAS officer and Secretary of DARPG, V. Srinivas, and Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit – who has himself been a recipient of the PM Award for Excellence in Public Administration – will also address the inaugural session, setting the tone for an engaging exchange of ideas and practices.

Notably, both these officials – V. Srinivas at the Centre and Pratyaya Amrit within Bihar’s administrative framework – are known as tough taskmasters, recognised for their creativity and innovation in administration based on their respective performances.

According to an official source, the two-day event will include presentations of PM Awarded and Shortlisted Initiatives 2023 & 2024 (Holistic Development of Districts), Prime Minister’s Awarded Initiatives 2023 & 2024 (Innovations in Governance), and Innovations in Bihar Government, spanning multiple categories such as Holistic Development, Digital Governance, Health, Education, Rural Transformation, and Public Service Delivery.