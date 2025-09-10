Physiotherapists cannot use 'Dr’ prefix, says Centre after protest by Indian Medical Association

NEW DELHI: In a U-turn, the Centre has issued a directive to physiotherapists in the country not to use the prefix ‘Dr'.

The change in stance came after a strong protest from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which has over 4 lakh medical practitioners as its members, and other medical bodies and organisations.

Interestingly, the letter by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the Union Health Ministry, was issued on September 9, a day after World Physiotherapy Day was celebrated globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted on X recognising the work of physiotherapists, stating that they play a vital role in enhancing the well-being and dignity of people, particularly the elderly.

Physiotherapists were given the go-ahead to use the prefix 'Dr' after the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare published its approved curriculum for them on April 23.

In the letter by the DGHS, Dr Sunita Sharma said by using the ‘Dr’ prefix, physiotherapists will be in legal violation of the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916.

She, however, suggested that a more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy, without causing ambiguity to patients or the public.