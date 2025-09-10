PM Modi discusses India-EU trade deal, IMEEC and Ukraine crisis with Italian counterpart Meloni over phone

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during which the two leaders discussed the proposed India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

Prime Minister Modi thanked Meloni for Italy’s “proactive support” in pushing forward the FTA negotiations and the connectivity-driven IMEEC initiative. “Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,” he posted on X.

“We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.”

The call comes as India and the EU hold the 13th round of FTA negotiations in New Delhi this week. Both sides are aiming to conclude the long-pending trade pact by the end of this year, after talks were revived in June 2022 following an eight-year hiatus.

A readout from the Indian government said the two leaders positively assessed progress across key pillars of the India-Italy strategic partnership, including trade and investment, defence, security, space cooperation, science and technology, education, and counter-terrorism.

“They reaffirmed commitment to the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–29 and agreed to work closely to further deepen ties,” the statement said.

On Ukraine, both leaders reiterated the importance of a peaceful and early resolution to the conflict. PM Modi reiterated India’s support for all diplomatic efforts to end the war, which has disrupted global supply chains and fuelled economic uncertainty.

The leaders also discussed the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, a major infrastructure and connectivity project announced on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The corridor is seen as a potential game-changer for trade routes linking South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Italy, a key EU member and G7 economy, is seen as an important partner for India in its efforts to secure a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA with the European bloc.