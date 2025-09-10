PM Modi to host Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam in Varanasi during state visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his Mauritian counterpart, H.E. Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, during his state visit to India from September 9 to 16, in Varanasi, Modi’s parliamentary constituency and home to the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple, along with other cultural and religious landmarks.

Following his engagements in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will proceed to Dehradun, where he will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in Uttarakhand. In Dehradun, Prime Minister Modi will also chair a high-level review meeting with officials.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting between the two leaders, PM Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connect, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

"During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building", the PMO stated in a statement on Wednesday.