PM Modi to host Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam in Varanasi during state visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his Mauritian counterpart, H.E. Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, during his state visit to India from September 9 to 16, in Varanasi, Modi’s parliamentary constituency and home to the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple, along with other cultural and religious landmarks.
Following his engagements in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will proceed to Dehradun, where he will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in Uttarakhand. In Dehradun, Prime Minister Modi will also chair a high-level review meeting with officials.
According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the meeting between the two leaders, PM Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius, in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connect, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.
"During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building", the PMO stated in a statement on Wednesday.
It also said that both leaders will discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.
Official sources further added that the visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi’s State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’.
"As a valued partner and close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius is key to India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) Vision and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy", the official said.
It also added that the deepening cooperation between the two countries carries significance not only for the prosperity of the people of both countries, but also for the collective aspirations of the Global South.
"The Varanasi Summit will mark a significant milestone in the shared journey of India and Mauritius towards mutual prosperity, sustainable development and a secure and inclusive future", the PMO added in a statement.