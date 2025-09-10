Punjab flood relief: AAP govt, Congress & farmer unions term Centre's Rs 1,600 crore package 'a drop in the ocean'

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government and the opposition parties including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal have termed the Rs 1,600 crore flood relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gurdaspur on Tuesday as a "cruel joke" and "a drop in the ocean."

The farmers unions have also pointed out the inadequacy of the package announced.

The BJP, on the other hand, accused the state government of "presenting irrational data to secure central aid."

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema called the flood-relief package announced by Modi as “miserably meagre”.

Cheema said that cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, who attended the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi to review the flood situation in Gurdaspur, had openly told the PM that the amount announced is "meagre" and demanded a Rs 20,000 crore interim relief.

However, Cheema added, Prime Minister reacted saying, "kya aapko Hindi samajh nahin aati. Aapko samajh nahin aata, ke Rs 1,600 crore de diya" (Do you not understand Hindi? Do you not understand that Rs 1,600 crore has been given).

"Thus, the PM insulted our mother tongue Punjabi, people of Punjab and Punjabiyat," he charged.