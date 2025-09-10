Rs 46 cr I-T notice sent to dhaba cook in Gwalior

BHOPAL: A male cook at a roadside dhaba in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh has received a notice from the Income Tax Department about Rs 46.18 crore business transactions having taken place in an account held under his name at a nationalized bank branch in national capital Delhi.

The cook Ravindra Singh Chauhan, who hails from MP’s Bhind district, but is working at a roadside dhaba-cum-family restaurant in Gwalior district now, worked with a premier automobile company in Pune till July.

But he left the job following multiple notices from the IT Department and returned to Gwalior in MP, where he has started working at the roadside dhaba, which fetches him Rs 10,000 monthly salary. “I earn Rs 10,000 monthly, so how can I indulge in transactions worth Rs 46 crore-plus,” he said.

The latest IT Department notice sent to Chauhan mentions, “Information in possession with the department suggests that income chargeable to tax has escaped assessment to the extent of Rs 46,18,32,916 for the financial year 2020-21 relevant to the assessment year 2021-22.”

Chauhan worked as a mess helper at a toll plaza in Gwalior district between 2019 and 2023. “In November 2019, the supervisor at the plaza Shashi Bhushan Rai (who hailed from Bihar’s Buxar district) took me to Delhi and got a bank account opened in my name for helping me get the provident fund money. On return, I informed about the development to other colleagues and some friends, who said that I shouldn’t have opened that bank account, as it could be misused in future. I requested the supervisor to get the account closed, who later informed me that the account had been closed. Much to my surprise six years later, I have landed in trouble due to the same bank account in Delhi, which shockingly remains active,” Chauhan said.

“I’ve been running from one police office to another in Gwalior district with a complaint against Shashi Bhushan Rai, but I’m being told as the alleged crime with me happened in Delhi, so I should go to Delhi Police in the matter,” Chauhan said.