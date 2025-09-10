Several Rajasthan families among thousands of Indians stranded in Nepal following unrest

JAIPUR: Among the thousands of Indian tourists who remain stranded in Nepal following the violent agitation that broke out on September 8, are several families from Rajasthan.

They include the relatives of independent MLA from Bayana, Ritu Banawat, and former Udaipur councilor Anil Singhal.

On Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani confirmed that MLA Banawat and her family were stranded in Nepal. He said the state government is making every possible effort for their safe return and is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy.

“The evacuation process will begin as soon as the situation improves,” Devnani assured. Among those in serious trouble is former councillor Anil Singhal and his family, who were on a trip to Nepal along with 35 other tourists from Udaipur district.

Singhal said he had travelled from Udaipur to Kathmandu on September 5 to visit the Pashupatinath temple. His return flight to Delhi was scheduled for September 12, but all flights were then cancelled after the violence erupted. The sudden protests had left Singhal and his group stranded in a hotel in Pokhara, nearly 500 km from Kathmandu.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed concern over the safety of Rajasthani citizens stranded in Nepal. He appealed to those affected to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy and make use of the helpline numbers.

The state government, he said, is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Centre and the Indian Embassy.