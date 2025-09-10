SP MLA Manoj Paras sent to jail in attempt-to-murder case

BIJNOR: A special MP-MLA court here has rejected the bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA from Nagina, Manoj Paras in connection with a 2020 attempt-to-murder case, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional District Government Counsel Jitendra Chauhan said that a villager, Chhatar Singh of Raseedpur Garhi, had lodged a complaint alleging that he was attacked with knives on Jhalu road on September 29, 2020.

Along with some other Samajwadi Party leaders, Paras, a former minister and sitting MLA, was named as an accused in the case.

Non-bailable warrants were subsequently issued against him.

On Tuesday, Paras appeared before the court of Judge Shantanu Tyagi, who rejected his bail application and sent him to jail, Chauhan said.