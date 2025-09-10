Swadeshi initiative gains momentum; BJP to conduct nationwide Khadi purchasing drive on October 2

Speaking to TNIE, national president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, Dr K Laxman, said that Khadi would be purchased by all BJP members and cadres, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and ministers on October 2, giving a fresh push for the wider adoption of Swadeshi products like Khadi.

“Khadi sales units will be arranged in and around the party units, right from district to the state level in order to facilitate easy purchasing of Khadi to BJP members. Khadi is no longer just a fabric, but has become a symbol of the creation of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ and as our national Swwadeshi pride also,” Dr Laxman remarked.

In India, since 2014, Khadi has gained momentum and is increasingly being worn even by the common people.

Citing data, Dr Laxman said, “In the last 11 years, the sale of Khadi has witnessed more than 400% rise, while in the production of Khadi, the country has registered around 347% rise. In 2023-24, an increase of 399.69% in sales and 314.79% in production in comparison to the year 2013-14 was noted. "

He said that the BJP, as a party committed to national growth and the promotion of Swadeshi, has resolved to significantly promote Khadi, thereby contributing to the realisation of the national goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The BJP, the world’s largest political party with over 13 crore primary members and in governance across several states and at the Centre, believes that this move to promote Khadi under the Swadeshi Sankalp will give a major boost to Khadi sales and help make it the attire of choice for the common people, instilling a sense of Swadeshi pride.

Dr Laxman further added that the production of Khadi clothing in 2013-14 stood at Rs 811.08 crore, which has now increased to Rs 3783.36 crore in 2024-25.

Similarly, the sale of Khadi, which was Rs 1081.04 crore in 2013-14, has reached Rs 7145.61 crore in 2024-25 under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and his emphasis on promoting Swadeshi through Khadi.