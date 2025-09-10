'Two Gujaratis gave us freedom, now another two are dividing us': Mallikarjun Kharge

AHMEDABAD: In an address in Junagadh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on the BJP, vowing to safeguard the Constitution and energise party workers for a 2027 Gujarat Assembly battle.

With Rahul Gandhi set to join later, Kharge invoked Gandhiji, Sardar Patel, and Nehru to rally Congress cadres, accusing the BJP of “weakening democracy” and “stealing votes.”

He declared, “Two Gujaratis gave us freedom, now two Gujaratis are working against it by dividing people.”

The three-day Congress training camp aims to rebuild the party’s grassroots network in Gujarat and reignite a movement for change.

The Congress’s roadmap to reclaim Gujarat was visible in Junagadh, as party president Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated a massive training camp, declaring it the launchpad for a decisive fight against the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections.

With Rahul Gandhi scheduled to attend on September 12 and 17, the camp at Prernadham will run till September 19, training newly appointed district and city Congress presidents.

Kharge’s speech was a blend of history, ideology, and firebrand politics. Without directly naming Prime Minister Modi or BJP leaders, he tore into their agenda, warning, “Two Gujaratis gave us freedom, united this nation. Now, two others are destroying that legacy by dividing people and weakening our Constitution.”

Constitution and Legacy in Focus

Kharge reminded the audience that this year marks 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi became Congress President, underlining Gujarat’s historic role as the birthplace of Gandhiji, Sardar Patel, and Dadabhai Naoroji.

He said, “Gandhiji told us Congress’s job is to uplift those at the bottom and bring equality. Sardar Patel believed strength without organisation is useless, and Nehruji taught us to adapt to change and stay connected with people.”

Tracing Congress’s journey, Kharge divided its 140-year history into three phases the freedom struggle till 1947, the nation-building years after independence, and the past 11 years of serving as a strong opposition.

“From giving India the Constitution and voting rights to enacting historic laws like MNREGA, Right to Information, and Food Security Act, Congress empowered the people,” he said, contrasting it with the BJP’s record.

“Modiji has not brought a single law of such magnitude,” Kharge added.

Attack on BJP and ‘Vote Theft’ Claims

Taking direct aim at Gujarat’s BJP government, Kharge accused it of running on “remote control” from Delhi, saying real power lies outside the state.

He alleged widespread vote rigging, claiming that in the Navsari Lok Sabha constituency, 30,000 fake or duplicate voters were found during verification.