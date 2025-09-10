Uddhav and Raj Thackeray spark reunion buzz with fourth meeting ahead of local body polls

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday visited MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s residence and met him. This is the fourth meeting between the two Thackeray cousins ahead of the local body elections.

After the Maharashtra government decided to impose Hindi as the third language from the primary school level in the state, both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray upped the ante, forcing it to rescind the decision. Since then, the bonhomie between the two cousins has increased. If they do come together politically, the local body elections will be the first litmus test for their reunion.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, while it's true that meetings between the two Thackerays have increased, this one was not a political meeting. He said that during the last visit of Uddhav Thackeray to Raj Thackeray during the Ganesh festival, Raj’s mother and Uddhav’s aunt had asked him to come again at a peaceful time as they could not speak at length then due to the crowd.