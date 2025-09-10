Uttar Pradesh reels under floods as rivers swell, IMD issues rain alert for 38 districts

LUCKNOW: With almost all major rivers in Uttar Pradesh flowing above the danger mark and floods continuing across several districts due to heavy rainfall, the Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued rain alerts for 38 districts, warning of heavy downpour in five and light rain in the remaining 33.

The water levels of rivers, including the Ganga, Yamuna, Sharda, and Saryu are rising continuously, disrupting normal life across the state. Water released from the Hathini Kund Barrage has worsened the situation in Vrindavan, Mathura, where nearly half of the area is flood-affected.

Floodwaters have even reached the Radha Vallabh and Banke Bihari temples. Moreover, the parikrama (circumambulation) path in Vrindavan has gone completely underwater.

Normally, the distance between the Banke Bihari Temple and the Yamuna is about 600 metres, but now the floodwaters have closed in to just 100 metres.

In Agra, the Yamuna flood has reached Hathi Ghat, with 2 to 3 feet of water blocking roads and halting traffic. The water level has now touched the boundary wall of the Taj Mahal.

At the Bijnor Ganga Barrage, the Ravali embankment has also suffered damage due to erosion. Authorities from the irrigation and administration departments are working to control the situation, while traffic on the Delhi-Pauri highway has been suspended as a precaution.