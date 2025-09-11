10 women officers set off to sail across Indian Ocean in first tri-services circumnavigation mission

NEW DELHI: In a historic first for the tri-services, 10 women officers from the armed forces set out on Thursday to sail around the Indian Ocean. Over the next nine months, the officers will sail on board the indigenously built Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni.
According to the Ministry of Defence, “They will cross the Equator twice, round the three great Capes – Leeuwin, Horn, and Good Hope – covering all major oceans and some of the most dangerous waters, including the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage. The team will also make four international port calls before returning to Mumbai in May 2026.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually flagged off the expedition, Samudra Pradakshina, from South Block. Calling it a commemoration of Nari Shakti and the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), Singh said the voyage was a symbol of women’s strength, jointness of the three services, and India’s push for self-reliance.
He described the expedition as both a journey of discipline and spiritual sadhana. “During the expedition, our officers may face numerous challenges, but their flame of determination will pierce through the darkness. They will return home safely, showing the world that the valour of Indian women is beyond any limits,” he said.
Singh recalled the feat of Navy officers Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Rupa A, who circumnavigated the globe onboard INS Tarini in double-handed mode. He expressed confidence that Triveni would set another global benchmark in maritime adventure.
Built in Puducherry, the 50-foot yacht Triveni embodies Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Singh said, adding that every nautical mile of the vessel reflects India’s confidence in defence innovation and strategic autonomy.
The expedition will include port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Canada), and Cape Town (South Africa). Singh said the team’s interactions abroad will showcase the strength of India’s armed forces as well as Indian culture and values.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were present with Singh during the virtual flag-off. Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and senior officials attended the event at the Gateway of India.
About the crew
The 10-member crew is led by Lieutenant Colonel Anuja Varudkar, with Squadron Leader Shraddha P Raju as deputy leader. Others include Majors Karamjeet Kaur and Omita Dalvi, Captains Prajakta P Nikam and Dauli Butola, Lieutenant Commander Priyanka Gusain, Wing Commander Vibha Singh, and Squadron Leaders Aruvi Jayadev and Vaishali Bhandari.
The team has undergone three years of rigorous training, progressing from offshore expeditions on Class B vessels to sailing on Triveni, a Class A yacht acquired in October 2024. Their preparation included voyages along India’s western coast and a trial expedition to Seychelles and back.
About Samudra Pradakshina
The circumnavigation will follow strict World Sailing Speed Record Council norms, covering 21,600 nautical miles under sail alone, without powered transit. The most challenging phase will be rounding Cape Horn in the Southern Ocean between December 2025 and February 2026, a stretch regarded as the ultimate test of seamanship.
The officers will work in shifts, managing sails, navigation, cooking, maintenance, and weather challenges. They will also conduct research with the National Institute of Oceanography on microplastics, marine biodiversity, and ocean health.
Background
Globally, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston of the UK was the first to complete a solo circumnavigation in 1969. In India, Captain Dilip Donde (2009–10) and Commander Abhilash Tomy (2012–13) undertook solo circumnavigations. The Indian Navy’s Navika Sagar Parikrama expeditions in 2017–18 and 2024–25 with INS Tarini also successfully circumnavigated the globe.