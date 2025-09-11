10 women officers set off to sail across Indian Ocean in first tri-services circumnavigation mission

NEW DELHI: In a historic first for the tri-services, 10 women officers from the armed forces set out on Thursday to sail around the Indian Ocean. Over the next nine months, the officers will sail on board the indigenously built Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni.

According to the Ministry of Defence, “They will cross the Equator twice, round the three great Capes – Leeuwin, Horn, and Good Hope – covering all major oceans and some of the most dangerous waters, including the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage. The team will also make four international port calls before returning to Mumbai in May 2026.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually flagged off the expedition, Samudra Pradakshina, from South Block. Calling it a commemoration of Nari Shakti and the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), Singh said the voyage was a symbol of women’s strength, jointness of the three services, and India’s push for self-reliance.

He described the expedition as both a journey of discipline and spiritual sadhana. “During the expedition, our officers may face numerous challenges, but their flame of determination will pierce through the darkness. They will return home safely, showing the world that the valour of Indian women is beyond any limits,” he said.