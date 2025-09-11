16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur citing exploitation, 'hollow' ideology

NARAYANPUR: As many as 16 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday.

The cadres turned themselves in before senior police officials here on Wednesday evening.

They cited disappointment with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and growing internal differences in the banned outfit, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said.

All the 16 Naxalites were lower rung cadres belonging to different units, including the Janatana Sarkar, Chetna Natya Mandli and panchayat militia members of Maoists, he said.

Although their positions were relatively low in the Maoist hierarchy, they played a crucial role in sustaining the insurgency, the official said.

They were actively involved in supplying rations, medicines and other essential items to armed Maoist groups without getting payment against it, besides assisting in transporting weapons and explosives, planting IEDs, gathering intelligence on security force movements and conducting recce, he said.