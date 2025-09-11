AAP leaders detained to thwart protest against Doda MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest

SRINAGAR: Authorities on Thursday placed AAP MP Sanjay Singh and J&K Incharge Imran Hussain under house detention at a guest house in Srinagar to prevent them from protesting the illegal arrest of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik.

“The dictatorship is at its peak. I am in Srinagar at this moment. Raising one’s voice for rights and protesting in a democracy is our constitutional right. Today, there was a press conference and sit-in in Srinagar against the illegal arrest of Mehraj Malik but the government guest house has been turned into a police camp. I am not allowed to leave the guest house with Imran Hussain and other party leaders,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a post on X.