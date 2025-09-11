Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India proposes a 5 per cent fee on airports deficient in public amenities

NEW DELHI: As part of efforts to improve passenger amenities for flyers across the country, a Central government body, which is a tariff regulator for aeronautical services, the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has proposed that airports be penalised with a 5 per cent cut in the User Development Fee they collect from passengers in case of any deficiency in service.

A consultation paper released on its website recently has proposed an audit by a third party into the services provided.

Check-in time, security screening time, time taken to travel between terminals, cleanliness levels inside airports and washrooms in particular, digiyatra implementation, Wi-Fi service, behaviour of airport staff, and facilities for the differently abled will be among the parameters assessed.

In the case of airports not charging a UDF, the landing fee charged on airports would be reduced, the paper said.