Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India proposes a 5 per cent fee on airports deficient in public amenities

NEW DELHI: As part of efforts to improve passenger amenities for flyers across the country, a Central government body, which is a tariff regulator for aeronautical services, the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has proposed that airports be penalised with a 5 per cent cut in the User Development Fee they collect from passengers in case of any deficiency in service.
A consultation paper released on its website recently has proposed an audit by a third party into the services provided.
Check-in time, security screening time, time taken to travel between terminals, cleanliness levels inside airports and washrooms in particular, digiyatra implementation, Wi-Fi service, behaviour of airport staff, and facilities for the differently abled will be among the parameters assessed.
In the case of airports not charging a UDF, the landing fee charged on airports would be reduced, the paper said.
User Development Fee charged at airports
*Delhi Airport (April 16, 2025 - March 31, 2029)
Domestic Passengers:
Departing: Rs 129
Disembarking: Rs 56
International Passengers:
Departing (Economy): Rs 650
Departing (Business Class): Rs 810
Disembarking (Economy): Rs 275
Disembarking (Business Class): Rs 345
*Mumbai airport:
Domestic: Rs 175
*Bengaluru airport:
Domestic Rs 550
International Rs 1500