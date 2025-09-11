Amit Shah: India's longest serving Home Minister and the architect of a new internal security order

Last month, Amit Shah became India’s longest-serving Union Home Minister, marking 2,258 days in office and surpassing LK Advani’s record.

Often celebrated as the ruling party’s electoral “Chanakya”, Shah has in parallel emerged as the principal architect of a new internal security order for India. Yet pundits have rarely examined his governance model, which has ushered in a quiet revolution in India’s internal security. Since 2019, his tenure has been defined by bold decisions -- from revoking Jammu & Kashmir’s special status to enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) -- that have redefined the Home Ministry’s role in nation-building.

Shah’s contribution toward internal security is most prominent in Jammu & Kashmir. In August 2019, just two months into office, he crafted the abrogation of Article 370 and thus invalidated the special autonomy status of J&K. In a historic development, the region was brought under the complete jurisdiction of the Indian Constitution. In the following years, Kashmir has seen a “dramatic turn-around in law and order, with stone-pelting incidents brought down nearly to zero”. Through the combination of political will and hard security moves, Shah created stability that had been elusive for previous regimes.

He responded likewise toward left-wing extremism. Maoist violence went down by over 80% compared to the 2010 peak, and Maoist-affected districts dwindled down to just a measly 18 up until the year 2025. Strengthening of the security forces under Shah’s leadership eliminated top rebel commanders and ushered in mass surrenders, striking a telling “hammer blow” for the Maoist campaign.