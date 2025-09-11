Anxiety grows among Nepali citizens in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh as families remain cut off

DEHRADUN: Nepali citizens residing in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district are increasingly anxious following the outbreak of violence in Nepal. Many are trying to get updates on the situation through phone calls, but are struggling to connect with their families.

Some expatriates managed to reach relatives using Nepali SIM cards, but the high cost of calls has limited their conversations. They are advising their families not to leave home and to ensure the safety of children and elders.

Several Nepali expatriates said that while they are physically in India, their minds are entirely occupied with the unfolding events in Nepal. The unrest has left them worried and distressed.

Those living in Pithoragarh and nearby areas are especially concerned about the protests in Nepal against social media restrictions and corruption. With communication services disrupted, they are unable to contact family members or get reliable updates on the situation.

Sandeep Bohra, a Nepali resident, said, “My mother Gaura, father Bir Bahadur, and other family members live in Bajaang. We last spoke three days ago, and there has been no contact since. I have no other way to reach them.”