Anxiety grows among Nepali citizens in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh as families remain cut off

DEHRADUN: Nepali citizens residing in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district are increasingly anxious following the outbreak of violence in Nepal. Many are trying to get updates on the situation through phone calls, but are struggling to connect with their families.
Some expatriates managed to reach relatives using Nepali SIM cards, but the high cost of calls has limited their conversations. They are advising their families not to leave home and to ensure the safety of children and elders.
Several Nepali expatriates said that while they are physically in India, their minds are entirely occupied with the unfolding events in Nepal. The unrest has left them worried and distressed.
Those living in Pithoragarh and nearby areas are especially concerned about the protests in Nepal against social media restrictions and corruption. With communication services disrupted, they are unable to contact family members or get reliable updates on the situation.
Sandeep Bohra, a Nepali resident, said, “My mother Gaura, father Bir Bahadur, and other family members live in Bajaang. We last spoke three days ago, and there has been no contact since. I have no other way to reach them.”
Resident Vikram Dhami added, “My mother and wife live in Nepal. I came here for work, and I have no information about their condition.” Similarly, Ramesh Ram from Gothilapani explained that he spoke to his family using a prepaid phone, but the call was very expensive.
Earlier, social media provided an affordable way to communicate, but the ban on social media in Nepal has worsened the situation. Mahesh Ram, another Nepali resident, said that while some of his family is in Pithoragarh, his brother and other relatives are in Nepal, and he has not been able to reach them since the violence began.
Some expatriates living with their families in Pithoragarh also expressed deep concern. Shriram from Motihari said he had watched protest videos online, observing that the youth appeared most agitated.
He warned, “It will not be easy to contain the anger of the youth. If attempts are made to forcibly suppress the movement, the future consequences could be very dangerous.”
Recalling previous movements in Nepal, expatriates expressed additional apprehension. Pranjal Karki from Baitadi remembered the anti-monarchy movement of 1996. “In 2008, the Maoists won in Nepal, and the monarchy was abolished. Since then, something or the other has been continuously happening,” he said, pointing to the country’s history of instability.