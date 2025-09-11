Assam’s Bodoland aims for pork self-sufficiency with British breed of domestic pigs

GUWAHATI: In Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), where pork is a delicacy, the government is aiming at self-sufficiency with the British breed of domestic pigs called Large White Yorkshire (LWY).

Under the Bodoland Pig Mission launched in 2021, the BTR government is collaborating with the Netherlands-based Programma Uitzending Managers (PUM) and the Danish Consortium of Academic Craftsmanship (DCAC) of Denmark.

Pork is the most consumed meat in BTR, yet the demand-supply gap forced the region to import pigs, often at a higher cost and with risks of disease transmission.

According to officials, BTR consumes over 25,000 metric tonnes of pork annually, but local production accounts for less than 40 per cent of the demand. The Mission seeks to close this gap by boosting domestic production and focusing on promoting scientific pig rearing, establishing modern breeding and fattening units, and developing a complete value chain around the pork industry.

Pushpadhar Das, an Officer on Special Duty, told this newspaper that the BTR government would bring 260 LWY pigs – 250 females and 10 boars – from the Netherlands.