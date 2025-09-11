BJP to organise 15-day Sewa Pakhwada on PM Modi's birthday

NEW DELHI: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday celebrations on 17 September, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will place its two core issues, 'Swadeshi' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', at the centre of a fortnight-long nationwide campaign, 'Sewa Pakhwada', running from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Sharing details with the media at a press conference held at the party headquarters on Thursday, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav stated that members of his party, the central government, and BJP-ruled states are all geared up to organise a range of events.

Yadav said, “Modi, in his long tenure as Gujarat chief minister between 2001 and 2014 and then as prime minister, has established politics as a medium of 'sewa' (service) and has worked to alleviate the pain of the masses, take welfare measures to the poor and use technology for effective and transparent governance.”

To carry forward these ideals, the BJP has been organising 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark its leader's birthday for several years now. Yadav further added that the BJP will work to strengthen the commitment to 'Swadeshi' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in pursuit of building a developed India and connecting with all sections of society.