C P Radhakrishnan may take oath on September 12

NEW DELHI: Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan is expected to take the oath of office on Friday, sources said.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at 9.30 am at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath, sources within the government and the BJP said.

However, an official confirmation is awaited. Radhakrishnan, 67, was elected Vice President on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes. Radhakrishnan is currently the governor of Maharashtra. There is a buzz that he may resign from this post by Thursday.