CAG report flags governance failure in Gujarat’s construction workers’ welfare system

AHMEDABAD: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in its report on the Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW), has highlighted a deep-rooted governance crisis in Gujarat’s construction workers’ welfare system.

Despite collecting nearly Rs 4,787.60 crore in cess from construction projects since 2006, the state has failed to create a transparent and accountable mechanism to safeguard the rights and welfare of its vast construction workforce.

Critical boards remain defunct, thousands of posts are vacant, and nearly 47% of the funds remain locked in government accounts, even as workers continue without proper safety, health, or social security measures.

The report, for the period ending March 2022, was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday.

The BOCW Act, 1996, was designed to protect construction workers, among the most vulnerable sections of India’s workforce, through a three-tier structure consisting of a welfare board, an advisory committee, and a dedicated welfare fund. However, the audit findings point to systemic neglect and institutional decline in Gujarat.