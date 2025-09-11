Central Committee member likely among 10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband

RAIPUR: A Central Committee (CC) member is believed to be among the 10 Maoist cadres gunned down by the security forces in Gariaband district on Thursday.

The bodies and weapons will be recovered on Friday morning, as the exchange of firing continues close to Matal forested hilly terrain under Manipur police station limits. It is about 60 km from the district headquarters.

“It was a planned operation. Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of senior cadres of Maoists, a joint team comprising Elite 30 (specially trained Garidaband district police force), CRPF’s elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the Special Task Force (STF) left on the operation on Wednesday. The encounter ensued on late Thursday afternoon and continued. Bodies and automatic weapons will be recovered tomorrow morning,” Amresh Mishra, Inspector General of Police (Raipur range) told.