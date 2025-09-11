Congress questions 'need' for installation of additional CCTV cameras in Rajasthan Assembly

JAIPUR: A massive political storm has erupted over the installation of additional CCTV cameras in the Rajasthan Assembly. It shows no signs of getting subsided.

The Opposition Congress, which has been against the move from the beginning, has now alleged that the cameras are being used not only to keep watch on its MLAs but also over the faction of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully has called the issue “serious” and demanded an investigation. However, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and BJP MLA Jogaram Patel have dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Raje, notably, has been in the spotlight since her recent meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a RSS-Sangh Parivar program in Jodhpur. Initially, LoP Jully had claimed that the ruling party is misusing the new cameras to monitor Congress MLAs.

However, now he claims that the cameras are also designed to keep an eye on those MLAs who are close to BJP stalwart Raje.