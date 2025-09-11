Congress questions 'need' for installation of additional CCTV cameras in Rajasthan Assembly

JAIPUR: A massive political storm has erupted over the installation of additional CCTV cameras in the Rajasthan Assembly. It shows no signs of getting subsided.
The Opposition Congress, which has been against the move from the beginning, has now alleged that the cameras are being used not only to keep watch on its MLAs but also over the faction of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully has called the issue “serious” and demanded an investigation. However, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and BJP MLA Jogaram Patel have dismissed the allegations as baseless.
Raje, notably, has been in the spotlight since her recent meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a RSS-Sangh Parivar program in Jodhpur. Initially, LoP Jully had claimed that the ruling party is misusing the new cameras to monitor Congress MLAs.
However, now he claims that the cameras are also designed to keep an eye on those MLAs who are close to BJP stalwart Raje.
He alleged that when Raje visited the Assembly recently, the cameras even tracked on legislators who went to meet her. Calling it a violation of democratic decorum, Jully accused the government of running a campaign for “spying through hidden cameras” and demanded that a joint committee of the House be formed to probe the matter.
Raising questions on the need for extra surveillance, Jully pointed out that two cameras already exist in the Assembly. “Why was there a need to install additional cameras? These remain switched on even after the House proceedings are over, which is objectionable,” he said. He further challenged that if proceedings are adjourned for 15 minutes, he could show access to the cameras in question.
Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani rejected the allegations, saying cameras have been a part of the Assembly since its inception and are primarily used for recording proceedings.
“Their use has increased recently for live broadcasting on YouTube and during Commonwealth Parliamentary Committee seminars,” he said.
Devnani explained that an additional camera was installed following complaints of movement in the official gallery.
He added that the cameras rotate 360 degrees and do not target any particular member. Citing security concerns, Devnani noted that a person had recently jumped from the gallery in the Lok Sabha.
“Therefore, cameras are necessary. Neither has anyone’s privacy been violated, nor will it be in the future,” he assured.
BJP MLA Jogaram Patel also dismissed the allegations, saying cameras have been installed since the Assembly building was constructed.
“Neither Vasundhara Raje nor any MLA has been spied upon,” he said, adding that Jully should direct his questions to former CM Ashok Gehlot’s OSD instead. Patel further attacked Gehlot, claiming he lacked the courage to come to the House and present his views.
Meanwhile, Jully met Governor Hari Bhau Kishan Rao Bagade along with senior Congress MLAs and submitted a memorandum.
He alleged that “hidden cameras” were being misused to spy on opposition members and accused the ruling party of damaging the dignity of the Assembly through objectionable remarks made by the Government Chief Whip and BJP legislators.