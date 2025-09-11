Green Finance is backbone of resilient and competitive economies, says Minister Bhupender Yadav

NEW DELHI: Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, said finance is the make-or-break issue for climate action in the Global South, enabling them to undergo a just transition.

He quoted UNEP Executive Director, Inger Andersen in the address.The Minister emphasised that the future of economic development hinges on aligning growth and profits with sustainability, ensuring that both people and ecosystems are integral to this progress.

“The pathway to building economies of the future rests on aligning progress and profits with sustainability, with people and ecosystems placed at the centre of growth,” said Yadav in his speech on “Collaborations for Growth in a Transformative World” at the FICCI’s event.

He stressed that collaborative growth among governments, industry, regulators, global financial institutions, and citizens is key to meeting the challenge of climate change while ensuring inclusive economic development.

He emphasised that green finance is not to be seen as a niche intervention but as the backbone of competitive and resilient economies.

Green financing, he stressed, must form economic systems in which growth is interwoven with ecological well-being and the health of communities.

“It involves restructuring of capital flows so that every investment—in infrastructure, agriculture, transport, or industry—not only yields economic returns but simultaneously strengthens sustainability,” said Yadav.

The Government of India has taken a series of steps to promote green investment like the issuance of sovereign green bonds.