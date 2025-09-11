Indian Navy to commission INS Aravalli tomorrow, aiming at strengthening maritime domain awareness

NEW DELHI: A new support base of the Indian Navy, INS Aravalli, focusing on the Information and communication centres of the Force, is being commissioned on Friday at Gurugram.

The Indian Navy, in a statement, said, "INS Aravali, deriving its name from the unwavering Aravali range, shall support various information and communication centres of the Indian Navy which are key to India’s and Indian Navy’s command, control and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework."

INS Aravali will be commissioned in the presence of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff.