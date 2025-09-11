Indian Navy to commission INS Aravalli tomorrow, aiming at strengthening maritime domain awareness

NEW DELHI: A new support base of the Indian Navy, INS Aravalli, focusing on the Information and communication centres of the Force, is being commissioned on Friday at Gurugram.
The Indian Navy, in a statement, said, "INS Aravali, deriving its name from the unwavering Aravali range, shall support various information and communication centres of the Indian Navy which are key to India’s and Indian Navy’s command, control and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework."
INS Aravali will be commissioned in the presence of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff.
Maritime Domain Awareness refers to awareness of anything pertaining to the maritime aspects which has an influence on the security, safety and economic matters.
INS Aravali Naval Base, guided by the motto ‘सामुद्रिकसुरक्षायाः सहयोगं’ or 'Maritime Security through Collaboration’, exemplifies a supportive and collaborative ethos, working seamlessly with naval units, MDA centres and allied stakeholders, added the Navy statement.
Giving it a unique identity, the Crest of the base comprises central mountain imagery perfectly symbolising the unwavering and strong Aravali Range, and the rising sun representing eternal vigilance, resilience and energy, in addition to the dawn of niche technological capabilities in the field of communications and MDA.
Thus, said the Navy, the Crest embodies the steadfast commitment of the Base to facilitate eternal vigilance in order to defend India’s maritime interests.