Indian youths caught in crossfire of Russia-Ukraine war seek Centre's help to rescue them

CHANDIGARH: Young men from Punjab, Haryana and Jammu who were caught in the crossfire of Russia-Ukraine war have sent an SOS pleading to rescue them at the earliest.

In video messages shared by these youths, they could be seen dressed in Russian military uniforms and pleading for urgent intervention by the Indian government to rescue them.

"We are being grossly mistreated. We're being sent to the frontline daily and we're starving," said one Samarjeet Singh from Ludhiana.

Another youth Buta Singh, claimed some among them had already died in the war. He added that they were promised work in Moscow but recruited in the Russian army. "The situation is dire, get us out immediately,” he pleaded.

Echoing the same view, Sumeet Sharma from Jammu said that they have been deceived by travel agents.

23-year-old Ankit Jangra from Kumharia village in Fatehabad district said that he and 12 others from India are now trapped in Russia.

Vijay Poonia of the same village is also trapped with Ankit and fighting for the Russian army.

Both Ankit and Vijay had gone to Russia on student visas to study the Russian language.

Lamenting lack of effective action from the Indian government, Jagdeep Singh, whose brother Mandeep is among the missing said,`` Since July this year, these new recruitments have taken place, and the stranded youths have been making frantic calls to the Indian embassy in Russia, but there has been little response."

Family members of these youth allege that compensation for youths killed in the war or pensions for injured ones are being siphoned off by the agents.