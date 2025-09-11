J-K court rejects NIA plea for polygraph, narco analysis of Pahalgam attack accused

JAMMU: A special court here has rejected the NIA's plea for a polygraph test and narco analysis of the two men arrested in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack, ruling that the "scientific techniques would violate the right against self incrimination.

The National Investigation Agency, which took over the case five days after the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people, had informed the court that the accused had given their consent to the two tests to prove their innocence.

However, Bashir Ahmad Jothatd and Parvaiz Ahmed, who were summoned, contradicted the NIA's claim.

They had been arrested on June 26 on charges of allegedly providing shelter to the terrorists involved.

"Today, both the accused persons have been produced... Both the accused persons have submitted in open court that they are not willing to undergo polygraph or narco analysis test," the court said in its six page order.

According to its August 29 order, the details of which have come to light only now, the NIA's chief investigating officer approached the court seeking permission to carry out a polygraph test and narco analysis of the two.