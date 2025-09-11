J&K LG announces 1,500 free smart homes for families hit by Operation Sindoor, floods and militancy

SRINAGAR: In a major initiative, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced free -houses for families affected by cross border shelling during ‘Operation Sindoor’, recent floods and Next of Kins (NoKs) of militancy victims in the Union Territory.
The High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir for building houses damaged during Operation Sindoor and recent floods in Jammu Kashmir.
HRDS India will construct 1500 free houses across Jammu and Kashmir.
The 3-bedroom houses will be designed and delivered as a “Smart House” incorporating modern features for comfort and safety.
Hundreds of houses were damaged in the Pakistani shelling after Indian military on May 7 launched “Operation Sindoor” to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.
Thousands of houses were also damaged during recent floods across J&K.
LG Sinha, who presided over the MoU signing ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, said construction of houses is more than just putting up structure.
“It is about building dreams, a fresh start and a new chapter in the lives of affected families. Human losses are so profound and devastating that they can't be measured but this initiative will definitely ease their suffering,” he said
Under the initiative, HRDS India and Divisional Commissioners of both the Kashmir and Jammu region will also identify militancy victim families, whose houses were destroyed by the militants.
Besides, 15-year life insurance coverage to all family members, HRDS India will ensure monthly health check-ups and digital connectivity for every house.
The HRDS India in collaboration with BSNL would provide free internet access to all beneficiary households to support education, communication, and digital inclusion.
“The trained HRDS India volunteers will visit each beneficiary household monthly to disseminate information about new government schemes relevant to the beneficiaries. They will conduct free awareness sessions on health, education, hygiene, and preventive care,” an official spokesman said.
The HRDS India, he said, would also undertake repainting of each beneficiary house every five years, at no cost to the beneficiaries.