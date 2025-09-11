J&K LG announces 1,500 free smart homes for families hit by Operation Sindoor, floods and militancy

SRINAGAR: In a major initiative, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced free -houses for families affected by cross border shelling during ‘Operation Sindoor’, recent floods and Next of Kins (NoKs) of militancy victims in the Union Territory.

The High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir for building houses damaged during Operation Sindoor and recent floods in Jammu Kashmir.

HRDS India will construct 1500 free houses across Jammu and Kashmir.

The 3-bedroom houses will be designed and delivered as a “Smart House” incorporating modern features for comfort and safety.

Hundreds of houses were damaged in the Pakistani shelling after Indian military on May 7 launched “Operation Sindoor” to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.

Thousands of houses were also damaged during recent floods across J&K.