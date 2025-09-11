Lightning strike damages navigation system at Raipur airport; flight operations hit

RAIPUR: Flight operations were disrupted after lightning strike damaged an aircraft navigation system at Raipur airport, an official said.

As many as five IndiGo flights were diverted to various nearby airports due to the damage to the DVOR (Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Range) system at the Swami Vivekananda Airport on Wednesday evening, he said.

"All flight landings were suspended due to the DVOR system getting hit by lightning in the evening.

As a result, five IndiGo flights that were scheduled to land at the Raipur airport were diverted to nearby airports, including Nagpur and Bhubaneswar," the official said on Wednesday.

"Repair works are underway, and flight operations from the airport are likely to resume by Thursday," he informed.

A ground-based radio navigation system, DVOR helps aircraft determine their position and direction relative to a destination.