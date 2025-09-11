Madhya Pradesh HC takes suo motu cognisance over deaths of newborns following rat bites in Indore hospital

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the recent deaths of two newborns following rat bites at the Neonatal ICU (NICU) of Indore’s MY Hospital.
Taking cognisance of the newspaper reports, the HC’s division bench in Indore, comprising Justices Vivek Rusia and Jai Kumar Pillai, issued on Wednesday, show cause notices to the state’s principal secretary, public health and family welfare, Indore divisional commissioner, Indore district collector, Indore police commissioner and MY Hospital’s head.
“Based on news published in the daily papers, the shocking incident came to our knowledge, which required it to be taken up by way of suo-moto Public Interest Litigation. Two newborn babies died in the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore, due to a rat bite. On the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, 2025, two infants admitted to the ICU of MY Hospital, Indore, were bitten by the rats,” the HC’s division bench mentioned in its two-page order.
“Prima facie, it appears to be a gross negligence on the part of the administration of MY Hospital, Indore,” the HC mentioned in the order, while listing the matter for further hearing on September 15.
The HC further asked the state’s additional advocate general to submit the state’s response before the Court, along with a copy of the autopsy reports of the two deceased infants.
Importantly, two newborns, who hailed from Dhar and Dewas districts -- both suffering from congenital anomalies (defects prevailing since birth) were admitted at the MY Hospital’s NICU and put on ventilator support .
They were reportedly bitten by rats inside the intensive care facility of the hospital’s pediatric surgery department in successive days.
The two newborns died one after another on September 2 and September 3, but the MGM Medical College and MY Hospital top brass claimed that the deaths happened due to septicemia infections, which weren’t caused by rat bites.
Meanwhile, the state-level probe panel formed to investigate the entire issue has reportedly found major lapses.
According to informed sources, the probe has found that basic safety systems were not functioning adequately, and compulsory meetings of the Rodent Control Committee and the Infection Control Committee were not held for months together.
In the wake of the probe, the MY Hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Ashok Yadav, has been sent on leave, while his charge has been assigned to Dr Basant Ningwal.
Also, the probe has revealed that Dr Manoj Joshi (who was then officiating as the head of the pediatric surgery department) had failed to inform higher-ups or initiate immediate action, despite being fully aware of the entire incident.
He has been suspended, while the pediatric surgery head of department, Dr Brajesh Lahoti, has been removed from his post.