Madhya Pradesh HC takes suo motu cognisance over deaths of newborns following rat bites in Indore hospital

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the recent deaths of two newborns following rat bites at the Neonatal ICU (NICU) of Indore’s MY Hospital.

Taking cognisance of the newspaper reports, the HC’s division bench in Indore, comprising Justices Vivek Rusia and Jai Kumar Pillai, issued on Wednesday, show cause notices to the state’s principal secretary, public health and family welfare, Indore divisional commissioner, Indore district collector, Indore police commissioner and MY Hospital’s head.

“Based on news published in the daily papers, the shocking incident came to our knowledge, which required it to be taken up by way of suo-moto Public Interest Litigation. Two newborn babies died in the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore, due to a rat bite. On the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, 2025, two infants admitted to the ICU of MY Hospital, Indore, were bitten by the rats,” the HC’s division bench mentioned in its two-page order.