Man arrested from Rajasthan for duping senior cardiologist of Rs 6.69 lakh

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for duping a senior cardiologist of a private hospital of over Rs six lakh.
The accused, identified as Jalaluddin, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, posed as an army cantonment official and induced the complainant to transfer funds for medical consultations of army personnel, police said on Thursday.
He was previously found to be involved in seven cases in Delhi and Haryana.
A complaint was received on August 30 from a senior cardiologist of a private hospital where he reported that he was contacted by a person claiming to be an army cantonment official, requesting medical consultations for 25 army personnel at Rs 1,500 each.
Believing the request, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 6.69 lakh across four transactions from his wife’s account and from his own. Later, when the arrangements did not materialise, he realised the fraud and approached police, a senior police officer said.
During investigation, police traced the money that was transferred from the complainant to the fraudster and it was revealed that the Rs 6 lakh was used to repay a loan for a car, and the remaining amount was diverted towards credit card settlement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.
Later, the accused was traced to Alwar, Rajasthan. A police team went there and his location was zeroed in at Khairthal, Alwar. A raid was conducted and the accused was arrested.
One car purchased from cheated funds, three mobile phones, and Rs 70,000 frozen in a fixed deposit linked to credit card settlement, the DCP said.
The accused made video calls showing pre-recorded visuals of army personnel to gain trust.
Later, he convinced the complainant that payments would be routed via credit card and induced him to make transfers, which were actually diverted to settle his own liabilities, police added.