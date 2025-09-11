Man arrested from Rajasthan for duping senior cardiologist of Rs 6.69 lakh

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for duping a senior cardiologist of a private hospital of over Rs six lakh.

The accused, identified as Jalaluddin, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, posed as an army cantonment official and induced the complainant to transfer funds for medical consultations of army personnel, police said on Thursday.

He was previously found to be involved in seven cases in Delhi and Haryana.

A complaint was received on August 30 from a senior cardiologist of a private hospital where he reported that he was contacted by a person claiming to be an army cantonment official, requesting medical consultations for 25 army personnel at Rs 1,500 each.

Believing the request, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 6.69 lakh across four transactions from his wife’s account and from his own. Later, when the arrangements did not materialise, he realised the fraud and approached police, a senior police officer said.