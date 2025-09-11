Pakistan-backed terror module busted; five individuals across India arrested in multiple raids

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation with state police and central agencies, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has busted a Pakistan handler–backed pan-India terror module and arrested five people from different States via multiple raids.

Two of them were planning to purchase land as a base to initiate caliphate related training activities.

The accused have been identified as Ashhar Danish (23), a resident of Bokaro in Jharkhand, Aaftab Qureshi (25), Sufiyan Abubakar Khan (20), a resident of Mumbra, Mohammed Huzaif Yaman (20), a resident of Telangana, and Kamran Qureshi alias Samar Khan (26), a resident of Rajgarh in MP.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations in Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Incriminating material, arms, ammunition, and chemicals used in making IEDs were also recovered.

Through a tip-off, a terror module with operational footprints in Delhi, Ranchi, Thane, Nizamabad and Rajgarh was identified. The members possessed significant knowledge about preparing gunpowder and fabricating IEDs.