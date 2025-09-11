Police officer suspended after Koch-Rajbongshi rally in Assam’s Dhubri turns violent

GUWAHATI: The suspension of a police officer following alleged excesses on demonstrators in Assam’s Dhubri district has sparked outrage, prompting the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) to call a 12-hour bandh on Thursday.

The bandh disrupted normal life in parts of Dhubri as the AKRSU protested against alleged police actions on a group of people who had taken out a rally in Golakganj on Wednesday evening, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate state for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

After the incident, the government suspended the officer-in-charge of Golakganj police station and “reserve-closed” the officer-in-charge of Gauripur police station.

Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who rushed to Dhubri on the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed regret over the episode.

“I am here at the direction of the chief minister to find out what exactly happened. I met the injured in the hospital. They are all stable. The incident occurred due to misunderstanding,” Baruah told the media on Thursday.