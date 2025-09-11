Punjab exploring possibilities of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) Tag for Amritsari Kulcha

CHANDIGARH: In a significant step towards preserving Punjab's culinary identity and traditions, Punjab Food Processing department is exploring the possibilities of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) Tag for Amritsari Kulcha, a dish originated from Amritsar.

Notably, a GI tag is a label given to products that have a unique quality, reputation, or characteristic due to their specific geographical origin, such as a region, town or country, said Principal Secretary Food Processing department, Punjab Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, while chairing a meeting at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar to discuss initiatives of food processing sector.

The meeting brought together faculty members from the Department of Food Science and Technology, representatives from Industry associations and processing units, such as Murabba, Pickle, Basmati Rice, Honey and Jaggery.

Highlighting the benefits of securing GI tag, Bhandari said that it will not only enhance the pious city’s culinary legacy but also unlock new opportunities for branding, exports, market expansion and ultimately would lead to creating new job opportunities.

She emphasized the significance of the food agro-processing sector, referring to it as a "Sunshine Industry" due to its immense potential for growth and employment generation. She highlighted the need for building strong backward and forward linkages for Food Business Operators (FBOs) to ensure the sector's sustainable development.