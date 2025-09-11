Punjab exploring possibilities of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) Tag for Amritsari Kulcha

CHANDIGARH: In a significant step towards preserving Punjab's culinary identity and traditions, Punjab Food Processing department is exploring the possibilities of securing a Geographical Indication (GI) Tag for Amritsari Kulcha, a dish originated from Amritsar.
Notably, a GI tag is a label given to products that have a unique quality, reputation, or characteristic due to their specific geographical origin, such as a region, town or country, said Principal Secretary Food Processing department, Punjab Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, while chairing a meeting at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar to discuss initiatives of food processing sector.
The meeting brought together faculty members from the Department of Food Science and Technology, representatives from Industry associations and processing units, such as Murabba, Pickle, Basmati Rice, Honey and Jaggery.
Highlighting the benefits of securing GI tag, Bhandari said that it will not only enhance the pious city’s culinary legacy but also unlock new opportunities for branding, exports, market expansion and ultimately would lead to creating new job opportunities.
She emphasized the significance of the food agro-processing sector, referring to it as a "Sunshine Industry" due to its immense potential for growth and employment generation. She highlighted the need for building strong backward and forward linkages for Food Business Operators (FBOs) to ensure the sector's sustainable development.
Bhandari also commended Guru Nanak Dev University for its proactive efforts in bridging the academia-industry gap. The Food Processing department is crafting policies to fortify the entire value chain, from farm to factory to fork, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.
The meeting also addressed key industry demands and potential solutions for the growth of Punjab's food processing sector. Key discussion points included establishing Food Parks and Technology Exchange platforms to foster innovation and infrastructure development, besides ensuring the availability of skilled manpower and modern food testing labs to maintain quality and safety standards.
The discussions focused on developing processing facilities for various products such as fruits, vegetables, papad, wadian, honey, spices and jaggery.
Proposals for cold storage facilities with APEDA support and enhanced cargo handling of perishables at Amritsar Airport were also explored. Additionally, promoting honey exports through Punjab Agro was highlighted as a potential growth opportunity for the sector.