Punjab police bust two cross-border arms smuggling modules; 33 weapons recovered, eight arrested

CHANDIGARH: In two separate operations, Punjab police seized a cache of arms and ammunition and arrested eight alleged accused. In the operations, 33 sophisticated weapons were recovered.

In one of the operations, the state police busted a cross-border arms smuggling module near Muhar Jamsher village, close to the Indo-Pak border, in Fazilka, arresting two weapon suppliers and seizing 27 .30 bore pistols along with 470 live cartridges.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday that Counter Intelligence (CI) Ferozepur, in a joint operation with the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Fazilka, busted the arms smuggling module.

Those arrested have been identified as Mangal Singh alias Mangali, a resident of Tejha Rahela in Fazilka, and Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Muhar Jamsher village in Fazilka.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the weapons were sourced from Pakistan through a foreign-based entity and were meant for criminal gangs in the state.

“The arrested accused were attempting to deliver these arms to ground operatives of criminal groups on the directions of their foreign handlers,” he said.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector General of Police (CI Ferozepur) Gursewak Singh Brar said that the joint secret operation was launched after receiving reliable inputs.

“The identity and role of the foreign entity, along with its broader network, are under comprehensive investigation. In this regard, a case has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station SSOC Fazilka,” he added.