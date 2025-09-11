Punjab to geo-fence 850 water bodies, launch digital elevation mapping after devastating floods

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has decided to geo-fence all 850 major water bodies in the state, alongside digital elevation modelling of rivers and canals to improve future flood management. This move comes after the devastating floods due to the swollen Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers besides the seasonal rivulets submerging villages and breaching embankments following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

This time, it was the Ravi river that unleashed the greatest fury, recording its highest-ever water flow of 14.11 lakh cusecs and causing 42 breaches in its embankments.

According to sources in the water resources department, the process of notifying major rivers and water bodies began after the 2023 floods, and nearly all 850 have now been notified. With geo-fencing, any construction within 150 metres of these notified drains will require a no-objection certificate from the department. To strengthen planning, KML files of these drains will also be integrated with the town and country planning department, helping it identify “no-construction zones.”

The department has also procured three drones to assist in digital elevation modelling of rivers and canals through aerial surveys, which will provide detailed data on terrain and topography.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Survey of India to carry out this project within a year. Officials said the modelling will be critical for future river management and planning.