Remain vigilant and intensify preventive measures to control dengue, malaria: Nadda to states

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday issued an advisory to chief ministers of all the states, including Delhi, to remain vigilant in the coming months and to intensify preventive measures for effective control of dengue and malaria.
Nadda issued the advisory following a review meeting on the current situation of dengue and malaria with a view to galvanise preventive activities being undertaken by the states.
He also instructed that a high-level review meeting also be undertaken specifically for Delhi and NCR to closely assess the dengue situation and ensure advance preparedness.
Stressing on the need for urgent and coordinated action against vector-borne diseases, he advised state Health Ministers to personally review the situation and prepare action plans within 20 days.
During the review meeting, Nadda also took stock of the current status and key challenges in the prevention and control of the two vector-borne diseases.
He urged states, local bodies and communities to intensify preventive and control measures, particularly during this high-risk period, to safeguard public health and sustain the gains made in reducing the burden of vector-borne diseases. The high-risk period is from July to October.
Municipal Corporations, Panchayats and local bodies were also asked to intensify community awareness drives.
“Hospitals, including those under the central government, must ensure adequate drugs, diagnostics, beds and mosquito-free premises,” a statement from the ministry said.
With water stagnation from recent rains creating breeding sites, states and local bodies were asked to step up preventive measures.
Intensive IEC and social media outreach will continue to promote community participation and personal protection.
Nadda also underlined that India has made significant progress in combating malaria.
The country has achieved a reduction of over 78% in malaria cases and nearly 78% in malaria-related deaths between 2015 and 2024.
Further, 160 districts have reported zero malaria cases between 2022-24, and 33 states/UTs have achieved API (Annual Parasite Incidence) less than one, except three states.
The government has launched multiple initiatives towards malaria elimination, including the National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination (2023-27), implementation of the Integrated Health Management Platform (IHIP) for real-time monitoring, enhanced ASHA incentives, large-scale distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), refresher trainings for laboratory technicians, and recognition of districts achieving “Zero Malaria” status.
India has set the goal of eliminating malaria by 2030.
On dengue, Nadda noted that all states/UTs (except Ladakh) are endemic to dengue and chikungunya, and the risk of outbreaks is highest in the monsoon and post-monsoon period.
The National Dengue Control Strategy is being implemented through State Vector-Borne Disease Cells with focus on surveillance, case management, vector control, inter-sectoral coordination and community awareness.
The government has also strengthened diagnostic capacity with 869 Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals and 27 Apex Referral Laboratories providing free testing facilities.
Till date, more than 5,520 dengue and 2,530 chikungunya diagnostic kits have been supplied to states.
Intensive IEC activities, observance of Anti-Dengue Month (July) and National Dengue Day (16th May), and illumination of India Gate on World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) were part of the nationwide campaign to accelerate preventive measures, the ministry said.