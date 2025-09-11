Remain vigilant and intensify preventive measures to control dengue, malaria: Nadda to states

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday issued an advisory to chief ministers of all the states, including Delhi, to remain vigilant in the coming months and to intensify preventive measures for effective control of dengue and malaria.

Nadda issued the advisory following a review meeting on the current situation of dengue and malaria with a view to galvanise preventive activities being undertaken by the states.

He also instructed that a high-level review meeting also be undertaken specifically for Delhi and NCR to closely assess the dengue situation and ensure advance preparedness.

Stressing on the need for urgent and coordinated action against vector-borne diseases, he advised state Health Ministers to personally review the situation and prepare action plans within 20 days.

During the review meeting, Nadda also took stock of the current status and key challenges in the prevention and control of the two vector-borne diseases.

He urged states, local bodies and communities to intensify preventive and control measures, particularly during this high-risk period, to safeguard public health and sustain the gains made in reducing the burden of vector-borne diseases. The high-risk period is from July to October.