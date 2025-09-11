Rs 1,736.32 crore meant for construction workers in Gujarat unutilised, welfare schemes axed: CAG report

AHMEDABAD: Despite massive cess collections meant to uplift construction workers, Gujarat’s welfare machinery has failed to deliver, says report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers.

Only 32 per cent of released funds were utilised, while 13 of 31 welfare schemes were shut down, leaving thousands without pensions, housing support, or food assistance.

Meanwhile, municipal bodies sat on crores of rupees in unaccounted cess, exposing a complete breakdown in accountability.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report on the Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers for the period ending March 2022 was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday.

Even the funds released to the Board were grossly underutilized. Against Rs 2,544.81 crore sanctioned, only Rs 808.49 crore (32%) was spent between 2006 and 2023. Rs 782.03 crore on welfare schemes and a meager Rs 26.46 crore on administration.

A staggering Rs 1,736.32 crore remained unspent as of March 2023, even as construction workers struggled for basic welfare. Welfare schemes themselves collapsed under mismanagement.

Of the 31 schemes active between 2017-22, 13 schemes (42%) were either discontinued or put on hold.

The Old Age Pension Scheme, a lifeline for aging workers, has been frozen since May 2019, leaving thousands without financial support.

The Shramik Annapurna Yojana, which provides subsidized meals, operated in only nine districts out of Gujarat’s 33 during 2017-22. Even by June 2024, it covered just 19 districts, excluding nearly half the state.

Housing schemes performed even worse. Under the Nanajee Deshmukh Awas Yojana and Housing Subsidy Scheme, only 37 workers received benefits in five years, with zero beneficiaries under the Housing Subsidy Scheme.

Meanwhile, workers continued to live in precarious, unsafe conditions.

Audit scrutiny revealed delays, unjustified rejections, and exclusion of eligible workers across multiple welfare schemes.

In October 2020, the Board released Rs 52 crore to seven municipal corporations under the Corona Surakhsha Kavach Yojana to provide protective measures during the pandemic.

But by March 2023, Rs 36 crore remained unaccounted for, and no steps were taken to recover Rs 12.50 crore of unutilized grants from three corporations.