Rs 52000 crore worth of development investment projects outlined in Bastar 'Investor Connect' initiative

RAIPUR: Leading industrialists from across the country came forward with ambitious investment proposals at the Bastar Investor Connect programme held on Thursday.

The state government received investment proposals of over Rs 967 crore from industrialists.

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, which once existed under the shadow of Maoist terror, neglect and deprivation, emerged as a new hub of investment, opportunity, and employment, now.

The initiative has simultaneously outlined comprehensive development plans worth Rs 52,000 crore on driving transformative change across key sectors like mining, healthcare, education, agriculture, and tourism.

The majority of development investments in Bastar are being driven by public sectors. National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC) alone is spearheading projects valued at Rs 43,000 crore.

The Railways have sanctioned investments worth Rs 5,200 crore, while road infrastructure projects have secured Rs 2,300 crore. Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the establishment of a super-speciality hospital.

On the private sector front, around Rs 1,000 crore in investments have been proposed, primarily targeting the service sector and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Overall, projects worth nearly Rs 52,000 crore have positioned Bastar as a hub for industrial and socio-economic transformation.