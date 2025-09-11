Rs 52000 crore worth of development investment projects outlined in Bastar 'Investor Connect' initiative

RAIPUR: Leading industrialists from across the country came forward with ambitious investment proposals at the Bastar Investor Connect programme held on Thursday.
The state government received investment proposals of over Rs 967 crore from industrialists.
Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, which once existed under the shadow of Maoist terror, neglect and deprivation, emerged as a new hub of investment, opportunity, and employment, now.
The initiative has simultaneously outlined comprehensive development plans worth Rs 52,000 crore on driving transformative change across key sectors like mining, healthcare, education, agriculture, and tourism.
The majority of development investments in Bastar are being driven by public sectors. National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC) alone is spearheading projects valued at Rs 43,000 crore.
The Railways have sanctioned investments worth Rs 5,200 crore, while road infrastructure projects have secured Rs 2,300 crore. Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the establishment of a super-speciality hospital.
On the private sector front, around Rs 1,000 crore in investments have been proposed, primarily targeting the service sector and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Industrialists during the programme submitted investment proposals worth over Rs 967 crore, which will provide employment to more than 2,100 people, said an official spokesperson.
Overall, projects worth nearly Rs 52,000 crore have positioned Bastar as a hub for industrial and socio-economic transformation.
The proposed rail and road projects in Bastar will not only enhance connectivity in remote and difficult-to-reach areas but also boost industrial opportunities, he added.
The new Industrial Policy 2024–30 has played a key role in Bastar’s development. It prioritises sectors such as pharma, agro-processing, textiles, tourism, IT, defence, aerospace, and digital technology.
During the occasion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Bastar’s prosperity will script the bright future of Chhattisgarh as a new chapter of investment and growth begins.
After a successful visit to Tokyo and Osaka in Japan and Seoul in South Korea, the Chhattisgarh government hosted the next series of Investor Connect programme in Bastar. The State had earlier held investment summits in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Nava Raipur.
“While incentives are available for investments across the state, special provisions have been earmarked for Bastar, entitling investors here to maximum benefits. Based on PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mantra to Perform, Reform and Transform, we have carried out over 350 reforms in new industrial policy in line with the vision of Ease of Doing Business and Speed of Doing Business”, CM Sai said.
Bastar has made significant progress in the eradication of Maoists during the past 20 months. As many as 453 Naxals were neutralized, 1611 arrested, and 1636 surrendered.
Over 65 new security camps were established, and more than 50 previously closed schools were reopened.
Under the state government’s “Niyad Nellanar” scheme, road, education, health, and communication facilities have reached even the remote areas of Bastar.