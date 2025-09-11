SC orders registration of FIR, SIT probe in 2023 Akola communal violence case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday in its judgement directed the Maharashtra government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the May 2023 communal riots in Akola, where one person was allegedly killed and eight others, including two policemen, were injured after a clash over a social media post.

The top court passed the verdict on Thursday after hearing a plea filed by 17-year-old Mohammad Afzal Mohammad Sharif, who alleged that despite his serious injuries during the said violence, the police failed to register a case or probe the assault. He had moved the apex court, as his earlier petition was dismissed by the Bombay High Court on July 25, 2024.

"We are of the opinion that this is a fit case to direct the Secretary, Home Ministry, Government of Maharashtra, to constitute a SIT, comprising senior police officers of both Hindu and Muslim communities, to undertake an investigation into all the allegations made by the appellant, by registering an FIR in connection with the assault upon him on May 13, 2023, and take appropriate action thereon as warranted," said, a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Alok Aradhe, in its 18-page verdict.