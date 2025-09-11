Singapore jails Indian-origin immigration officer for obtaining sexual favours

SINGAPORE: An Indian-origin Singapore immigration officer was sentenced to 22 months' jail on Thursday for obtaining sexual favours in exchange for helping people get visit passes, a media report said here.

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, an inspector with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), had pleaded guilty to three charges of corruptly obtaining gratification in the form of sexual acts in exchange of helping the bribers with short-term visit pass applications.

Another three similar charges were considered in sentencing the 55-year-old Kannan, Channel News Asia reported.