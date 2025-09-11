Stop recruiting Indians into military, release all serving nationals: MEA to Russia

India on Thursday urged Russia to immediately stop recruiting Indian nationals into its armed forces and demanded the release of all Indians currently serving in non-combat roles such as support staff within the Russian military.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a stern advisory following fresh reports of Indian nationals being inducted by Russian military units.

“We have seen reports about Indian nationals recently recruited into the Russian army,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

“The government has on several occasions over the past year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly.”