SVU raids Bihar educational official's residences in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Purnea over Rs 3.75 crore DA case

PATNA: The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), anti-corruption wing of the Bihar police, on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches at the office and residential premises of a senior official of the state education department, Virendra Narayan in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Purnea districts in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Virendra Narayan is currently posted as the regional deputy director of education (RDDE), Tirhut in Muzaffarpur.

Before being elevated to the post of RDDE, he was posted as the district education officer (DEO) of Vaishali district.

The RDDE has been accused of accumulating disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.75 crore.

Officials engaged in the search operation said that Rs 4 lakh in cash and documents related to huge investments have been recovered from his house at Jaganpura in Patna.

A huge cash has also been recovered from his rented accommodation in Muzaffarpur.