'Tricked into military service, forced to fight for Russian Army': Indian youngsters share SOS videos

CHANDIGARH: At least nine Indian youngsters, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu, have sent desperate SOS videos from the frontline of the Russia-Ukraine war, stating they were tricked into military service and are now being forced to fight for the Russian Army.
The videos show the young men -- wearing Russian military fatigues -- pleading for urgent rescue, claiming they were misled by agents who promised jobs or student visas.
In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued fresh advisory, warning Indian citizens to avoid such dubious offers.
Calling the situation “fraught with danger,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has taken up the matter strongly with Russian authorities in both Delhi and Moscow.
“We are in touch with the families and have demanded an immediate end to this practice,” he said. The issue was also raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Russia last year, he added.
One of the trapped youngsters, Samarjeet Singh from Ludhiana, said that nine Indians, including himself, were sent to the frontlines and are being “grossly mistreated”, with barely any food.
Buta Singh, another victim, said some belonging to their group have already died in combat, while others fear for their lives every day. “We were promised work in Moscow, but instead were pushed into war,” he said.
Ankit Jangra, 23, from Kumharia village in Fatehabad, Haryana, said he and 12 others are trapped.
“When we ask to return, the Russian soldiers point guns at us and say, ‘Kill or die—there’s no going back." Ankit had travelled to Russia on a student visa and was working part-time at KFC before being conscripted.
Another youth from the same village, Vijay Poonia, is also among the stranded. Families allege that agents orchestrating this trafficking racket are not only sending youth into war zones but are also siphoning off death benefits and pensions meant for the injured or deceased.
Congress MLA Pargat Singh, who brought the families to Chandigarh, accused both Centre and state governments of negligence.
He claimed 126 Indian youth are currently trapped in Russia, with 15 missing. “This is not isolated fraud—it’s a full-blown human trafficking network, and the silence of the government is indefensible,” he said.