'Tricked into military service, forced to fight for Russian Army': Indian youngsters share SOS videos

CHANDIGARH: At least nine Indian youngsters, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu, have sent desperate SOS videos from the frontline of the Russia-Ukraine war, stating they were tricked into military service and are now being forced to fight for the Russian Army.

The videos show the young men -- wearing Russian military fatigues -- pleading for urgent rescue, claiming they were misled by agents who promised jobs or student visas.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued fresh advisory, warning Indian citizens to avoid such dubious offers.

Calling the situation “fraught with danger,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has taken up the matter strongly with Russian authorities in both Delhi and Moscow.

“We are in touch with the families and have demanded an immediate end to this practice,” he said. The issue was also raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Russia last year, he added.