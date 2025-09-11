UP Congress chief alleges police intrusion, house arrests ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi visit

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai alleged that a team of police officers entered his Lucknow hotel room late on Wednesday night while he was asleep, informing him that he was being placed under house arrest ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi.

Along with Rai, around 200 Congress and Samajwadi Party workers were also put under house arrest in Varanasi and adjoining areas to prevent a proposed protest against alleged vote fraud in the Prime Minister’s presence.

According to police sources, officers entered Rai’s room and told him not to travel to Varanasi. Taken aback by the late-night intrusion, Rai expressed strong displeasure, questioning why they had come at such an odd hour and telling the inspector that “it was not the right time to visit a leader’s private room.”

After a short conversation, Rai asked the police personnel to leave his room and immediately shut the door, signalling his protest. Officials claimed the move was a precautionary measure ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Kashi on Thursday morning.