10 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband carried total Rs 5.25 crore bounty

GARIABAND: The 10 Naxalites killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district a day ago, carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 5.25 crore, police officials said on Friday.

In one of the major strikes on Naxalites, security forces gunned down Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, a Central Committee Member (CCM) of the banned outfit carrying a reward of Rs 1.80 crore, and nine other cadres during a fierce encounter on the hills of Rajadera-Matal under Mainpur police station limits of the state on Thursday.

The deceased included four women.

One of the killed cadres was identified on Thursday as Modem Balkrishna, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore.

The identity of the remaining others was established on Friday, Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said.

The operation involving personnel of E-30 (a unit of district police), Special Task Force (STF), Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF)- both units of state police and 207th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of the CRPF) was launched on Wednesday (September 10) based on intelligence inputs about the presence of ultras belonging to Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division under Odisha state committee of Maoists, he said.

The exchange of fire broke out between security forces and Naxalites on Thursday and the intermittent firing lasted till 8 am on Friday.